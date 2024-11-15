DT Health: ‘Madras Eye’ rising rapidly; city-based doctor warns against self-medication

CHENNAI: The incidence of conjunctivitis — popularly known as ‘Madras Eye’ — is rising rapidly, especially among children, in Chennai. Every year, cases of conjunctivitis show a mild surge as the monsoon season comes to a close, this year the prolonged rainfall in the city has further increased the caseload.

According to Dr Triveni, Senior Consultant at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital in Chennai, conjunctivitis or Madras Eye is a common condition that spreads rapidly from one person to another.

“It is often caused by a bacterial or viral infection. Conjunctivitis spreads through secretions from the eye. Thus, if a person touches his/her eye, he/she can pass on the infective virus or bacteria to another person or object that comes in contact with the secretion, but allergic conjunctivitis and conjunctivitis due to chemicals or irritants do not spread from person to person,” said the doctor.

“The common symptoms of conjunctivitis are irritation, watering, red eyes, sticky discharge, and sensitivity to light. But when the cornea -- the layer on the black part of the eye -- is infected, it can result in blurred vision. The contagious viral infection, which causes swelling and inflammation among some patients, has been taking longer to heal.

She said that though conjunctivitis is usually a minor eye infection, it can develop into a more serious problem, if not diagnosed correctly and treated promptly. Many come after trying antibiotics from the drugstore. Patients should avoid self-medication, over the over-the-counter eye drops and only use prescribed antibiotics, and eye drops by an eye specialist after a correct diagnosis.

She added that conjunctivitis is a highly contagious infection. It can easily spread from one person to another by personal belongings like towels, pillow covers, and makeup items. Hence isolation of patients is important.

“Since conjunctivitis spreads rapidly in closed environments like schools and offices, people should not venture out until the watery discharge is completely stopped,” she said.