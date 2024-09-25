DT Campus: VMLS marks commencement of fresh academic year

CHENNAI: Vinayaka Mission’s Law School (VMLS), mentored by OP Jindal Global University, marked the commencement of its academic year with a grand inaugural ceremony for the 2024-25 batch. The event, held at the Indoor Auditorium on the AV Campus, Paiyanoor, Chennai, brought together eminent figures from the legal community, faculty, and students.

The ceremony was graced by Justice (Retd) Dr Balbir Singh Chauhan, former judge of the Supreme Court of India, who delivered the keynote address on the theme “Framing the Indian Constitution: Its Working and Reforms.”

Also present was Vivek Dhokalia, Advocate at the Supreme Court of India and Adjunct Professor at VMLS. He delivered a special address focused on personal and professional development.

Dr AS Ganesan, Chancellor, Vinayaka Mission's Research Foundation (Deemed to be a University), welcomed the new batch with enriching words, encouraging them to pursue their legal studies with dedication and a commitment to justice. His remarks set the tone for a meaningful academic journey for the new students.