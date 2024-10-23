DT CAMPUS: Vendhar Museum inaugurated at SRM IST

CHENNAI: The Vendhar Museum — Makers of the Modern World was inaugurated at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) in Kattankulathur.

Spanning over 14,000 sq ft, Vendhar Museum is one of Asia’s most interactive and informative facilities, featuring 30 zones, over 500 exhibits, 19 hyper-realistic sculptures, 50 mini sculptures, and a dedicated Elon Musk zone. Notably, it includes 19 AI mini-films and 6 AI history films exploring the past, present, and future.

The museum was inaugurated by the grandchildren of SRM Founder Chancellor Dr TR Paarivendhar.

A standout feature, the ‘Makers of the Modern World Zone’ pays tribute to inventors such as Thomas Edison, Albert Einstein, Alexander Graham Bell, and CP Ramanujam, to inspire future generations.

The inauguration was also graced by High Commissioners, Ambassadors, and Diplomats from 15 countries.