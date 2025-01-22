DT CAMPUS: TNSTCST, Presidency College jointly organise 5-day training programme

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST), under the Higher Education Department in collaboration with Presidency College (Autonomous), Chennai organised a 5-day “In-Service Training to Science Teachers” programme.

The training session is being conducted between January 20 and January 24, 2025, at the Department of Chemistry, Presidency College, Chennai. The comprehensive programme aims to enhance the knowledge and skills of science teachers from government-run schools and private schools across Tamil Nadu, specifically those teaching classes from 6th to 12th standards.

This programme is aimed at science teachers, with its primary objective to update teachers’ knowledge and skills, enhance teaching practices, address common challenges in science education, and provide opportunities for collaboration and professional networking among educators.

This training programme provides a platform for science teachers to enhance their professional growth by staying updated on the latest developments and best practices in science education.

It also emphasises improving student learning outcomes by equipping educators with innovative teaching methodologies.

Through this initiative, the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology and Presidency College aim to elevate the standard of science education in government schools, ensuring better academic performance and inspiring the future.