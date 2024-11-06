DT Campus: SSN College holds Graduation Day

CHENNAI: A total of 1,002 students were conferred with degrees as the SSN College of Engineering celebrated its 24th Graduation Day. The chief guests of the event included Prof TG Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE); S Sandilya, Chairman, Eicher Motors Ltd and Harish Lakshman, Chairman, Rane Group.

The management honoured the department rank holders with gold and silver medals in recognition of their achievements. Both undergraduate and postgraduate students were conferred their degrees during this ceremony. In addition, 143 PhDs from various research departments of SSN were awarded.

The placement season for the 2023 graduating batch witnessed over 225 top companies visiting the campus, resulting in over 1,350 offers. Leading companies like Google, Paypal, Amazon, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Citi, Natwest, Avalara, Optum and M2P Fintech were among the prominent recruiters.

The highest salary package for this batch was offered by Motorq at Rs 1.17 crore per annum, followed by Adobe at Rs 84 lakh per annum.