DT Campus | SRM IST launches village service program

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST), in partnership with the World Community Service Centre (WCSC), has launched the Village Service Programme (VSP) at Anjur Village under the Government of India’s Unnat Bharat Abhiyan initiative.
The programme focused on advancing sustainable rural development through skill enhancement, health awareness, and value-based community engagement.
With the establishment of a dedicated Village Service Centre, the initiative will offer free Simplified Kundalini Yoga (SKY) training, value-based programmes, and livelihood support through sponsored tailoring training.
SRM IST has adopted 12 villages under the UBA scheme and continues to implement structured interventions across education, healthcare, skill development, and social welfare.