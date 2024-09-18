DT CAMPUS: SRM College marks Physiotherapy Day

CHENNAI: SRM College of Physiotherapy celebrated World Physiotherapy Day by hosting the 4th edition of its flagship event, ‘ROM – THE PHYSIO RUN 2024’, a non-stop recurring relay.

The event was inaugurated by Dr R Shivakumar IPS, Superintendent of Police, IDOL WING, CID, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The run began at SRM Baburyan Pettai and concluded at SRM Kattankulathur, featuring a 70 km relay run undertaken by 20 student physiotherapists.

The inauguration was graced by distinguished guests including Prof C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor of SRMIST; Lt Col Dr A Ravikumar, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Medical and Health Sciences at SRMIST; Dr Jawaharlal M, Dean of SRM College of Agricultural Sciences; Prof TS Veeragoudhaman, Organising Chairman and Dean of SRM College of Physiotherapy.