Begin typing your search...

    DT CAMPUS: SRM College marks Physiotherapy Day

    The event was inaugurated by Dr R Shivakumar IPS, Superintendent of Police, IDOL WING, CID, Government of Tamil Nadu.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Sep 2024 12:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-18 00:45:48.0  )
    DT CAMPUS: SRM College marks Physiotherapy Day
    X

     SRM Institute of Science and Technology 

    CHENNAI: SRM College of Physiotherapy celebrated World Physiotherapy Day by hosting the 4th edition of its flagship event, ‘ROM – THE PHYSIO RUN 2024’, a non-stop recurring relay.

    The event was inaugurated by Dr R Shivakumar IPS, Superintendent of Police, IDOL WING, CID, Government of Tamil Nadu.

    The run began at SRM Baburyan Pettai and concluded at SRM Kattankulathur, featuring a 70 km relay run undertaken by 20 student physiotherapists.

    The inauguration was graced by distinguished guests including Prof C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor of SRMIST; Lt Col Dr A Ravikumar, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Medical and Health Sciences at SRMIST; Dr Jawaharlal M, Dean of SRM College of Agricultural Sciences; Prof TS Veeragoudhaman, Organising Chairman and Dean of SRM College of Physiotherapy.

    SrmPhysiotherapyflagship event
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick