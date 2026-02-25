DT Campus | SRM celebrates 18th edition of landmark fest Milan

Marking its 18th edition, Milan has continued its legacy as one of India's largest student-run cultural festivals, bringing together talent, creativity, and cultural diversity on one vibrant platform, as SRMIST proudly journeys through its 40th year of academic excellence and transformative legacy.

Held under the theme 'Live the Change: Indian Maximalism,' the festival has drawn overwhelming participation from over 60,000 students, with representation from 350 colleges across 28 states and more than 60 countries, reinforcing its stature as a truly global celebration of youth, art, and cultural expression.