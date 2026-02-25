DT Campus | SRM celebrates 18th edition of landmark fest Milan

CHENNAI: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) inaugurated Milan 2026, its flagship national-level cultural festival, with grandeur and enthusiasm on February 19, at its Kattankulathur campus.
Marking its 18th edition, Milan has continued its legacy as one of India's largest student-run cultural festivals, bringing together talent, creativity, and cultural diversity on one vibrant platform, as SRMIST proudly journeys through its 40th year of academic excellence and transformative legacy.
Held under the theme 'Live the Change: Indian Maximalism,' the festival has drawn overwhelming participation from over 60,000 students, with representation from 350 colleges across 28 states and more than 60 countries, reinforcing its stature as a truly global celebration of youth, art, and cultural expression.
The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of actress Dr Sreeleela, who praised the scale, inclusivity, and vibrant spirit of Milan. She highlighted that SRMIST stands as a truly Pan-India institution with a rich diversity of students from across the country and around the world.
Dr TR Paarivendhar, founder-chancellor of SRM Group, remarked, "Platforms like Milan enable students to explore their creative potential, strengthen team-building skills, transform their ideas into reality through execution, and grow into confident leaders prepared to make meaningful contributions to society and truly reflect SRM's guiding motto: Learn. Leap. Lead."