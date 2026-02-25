DT Campus | SRIHER opens robot-assisted surgery complex

CHENNAI: Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre launched robotic-assisted technology for complex surgeries.
VR Venkataachalam, chancellor, SRIHER, inaugurated the Intuitive Da Vinci Xi – Advanced Robotic Surgical System. The system consists of a surgeon console, a patient-side cart with three to four robotic arms and a 3D-HD vision system.
The latest Da Vinci 5 includes force feedback technology for greater precision. It replicates the surgeon's hand movements in real-time from a console.
Compared to open surgery, patients often experience faster recovery, smaller scars, less risk of infection, and shorter hospital stays.
It is used for complex conditions, including prostatectomies, hysterectomies (gynaecology), colorectal surgery, and cardiothoracic procedures.