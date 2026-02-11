DT Campus | SNU Chennai hosts first HR conclave ‘Parichay’

CHENNAI: Shiv Nadar University Chennai, the first state private university legislated by the Tamil Nadu government, hosted its first-ever HR conclave. The event focused on the University’s Commerce and Economics domains.
Industry leaders at the conclave reached a resounding consensus that while Artificial Intelligence will increasingly support humans in their daily lives, it cannot fully replace the human element in the workplace.
Titled ‘Parichay – Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future of Workforce’, the conclave brought together representatives from over 20 leading organisations. Participating firms included L&T Finance, Jio, TimesPro, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited, APAC Financial Services, Welspun, Tieto Evry, Modern India Limited, SRF Capital Studio, Marmore Mena Intelligence, Volvo, UPS India Technology Centre, Ziffity Solutions, NTT Data, and GWFM, among others.
Welcoming the delegates, Prof Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya, Vice Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University Chennai, provided a comprehensive overview of the institution and invited industry leaders to explore collaborative opportunities.
He reiterated the University’s commitment to academic excellence and to forging strategic partnerships that support cutting-edge curriculum design, collaborative research, and enriched career opportunities for students.
The conclave featured three high-impact panel discussions moderated by the University’s faculty and students that include curriculum to capability, redefining careers in Data Analytics and future-proofing.