DT Campus: Shiv Nadar University Chennai opens intake for PhD programmes

CHENNAI: Shiv Nadar University Chennai, the third higher education initiative by the Shiv Nadar Foundation is now accepting applications for its PhD programmes for the January 2025 intake. Aspiring scholars can apply by December 13, 2024, to embark on a transformative research journey.

The PhD programmes are offered in various disciplines, including Computer Science and Engineering, Civil Engineering, Environmental Science and Engineering, English, Commerce, Economics, Mathematics, Physics, and Interdisciplinary Research.

The full-time PhD scholars admitted to the programme are entitled to a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000, with free shared accommodation on campus, and a contingency grant of Rs 25,000 per annum for research-related activities.

The institution also ensures affordability, with a nominal tuition fee of Rs 12,000 per semester for Indian nationals.