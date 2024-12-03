DT Campus: Shiv Nadar University admissions for next academic year begins

CHENNAI: Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, a multidisciplinary and research-focused institution, has opened admissions for the 2025-26 academic year.

Applications are invited for programs across its four schools — Engineering, Natural Sciences, Management and Entrepreneurship, and Humanities and Social Sciences. Prospective candidates can apply through the university's official website (http://www.snu.edu.in/home).

For 2025-26, the university continues to offer a range of scholarships to support and reward academic excellence. A new addition to its offerings is the dual degree undergraduate programs in Computer Science and Business Data Analytics, launched in collaboration with Arizona State University, USA. These programs are designed to address the evolving demands of education and industry. Details about the scholarships are available at this website link: https://snuadmissions.com/.

Recognised as an Institution of Eminence, Shiv Nadar University offers a unique academic framework that blends robust research opportunities with a holistic, student-centric approach to education.

"Admissions were open for the new academic year. Our institution goes beyond academics, nurturing creativity, analytical thinking, and a balanced approach to personal and professional growth,” remarked Professor Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor of the university.