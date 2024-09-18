DT campus: Scholarship alert

CHENNAI: Santoor Programme

Description: Santoor Scholarship Programme 2024-25 aims to support the undergraduate studies of young women from disadvantaged backgrounds in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana or Chhattisgarh.

Eligibility: Open to young women from underprivileged backgrounds residing in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.

Applicants must have: Passed Class 10 from a local government school; Passed Class 12 from a government school or junior college in the academic year 2023-24. And enrolled in a full-time graduate programme starting in 2024-25.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 24,000 per annum

Last Date to Apply: September 23, 2024

Application mode: Online applications only! Students can apply online at Buddy4study or download the application form from www.santoorscholarship.com.

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SWS7

Reliance Foundation

The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships aim to support meritorious students from all corners of the country in pursuing their undergraduate education. This empowers them to continue their studies, become successful professionals, and realise their dreams, unlocking their potential to uplift themselves.

Eligibility: Students must be enrolled in the first year of a full-time regular undergraduate (UG) degree in any stream at a recognised Indian institute.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 2,00,000 throughout the degree

Last Date to Apply: October 6, 2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RFS11

Aspire Programme

Description: Aspire Scholarship Program 2024-25 is a CSR initiative of SWAYAM Charitable Trust, a not-for-profit organisation set up Dr Ajai Chowdhry and his family. The scholarship aims to provide financial support to underprivileged students pursuing B.Tech courses at 11 engineering institutions.

Eligibility: Students joining the first year of B.Tech. courses at any of the specified 11 institutions can apply; the annual family income of the applicants should not exceed Rs 6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship is based on the actual fee structure to cover academic expenses, such as tuition fees, hostel fees, food, and related expenses.

Last Date to Apply: September 20,2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ASPI2

Kotak Kanya

Description: Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2024-25 from meritorious girl students from low-income families to empower them to pursue higher studies in professional education after Class 12.

Eligibility: Open for meritorious female students across India. Applicants must have scored 75% or more marks or equivalent CGPA in Class 12 board examinations.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1.5 lakh per year. (The renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation)

Last Date to Apply: September 30,2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KKGS3