DT Campus: Indian National Science Academy's annual meet held at SRM IST





CHENNAI: The 90th Annual General Meeting of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) witnessed the participation of top scientists from India and a few experts from industries.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor (Academics) of SRM IST.

Dr Sathyanarayanan expressed his gratitude to INSA for hosting the meeting at SRM IST and emphasised India’s rich legacy in research and innovation.

“India has always been at the forefront of research in fields such as Mathematics, Astronomy, And Metallurgy, thanks to our culture of innovation,” he said.

Prof Ashutosh Sharma, president of INSA, discussed “Structure and Processes of S & T and the Question of Sustainability.” He addressed the key challenges, including the structure and functioning of science and technology, its strengths and weaknesses, and the role of new thinking in overcoming these challenges.

The two-day event brought together over 200 participants, including INSA Fellows, early-career researchers, young innovators, and members of India’s scientific community. The gathering also included the induction of new Fellows and the felicitation of outgoing council members for their invaluable contributions to the academy.