DT Campus: HIS Global Conclave marks milestone in youth diplomacy

CHENNAI: The HIS Global Conclave 2024, hosted at Hindustan International School Karapakkam marked a milestone in youth diplomacy and global engagement.

The event, modelled after the United Nations, brought together aspiring young diplomats, educators and global leaders to address crucial global challenges aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman of the Hindustan Group of Institutions, inaugurated the conclave with a powerful vision for youth leadership.

"In today's interconnected world, our students must not merely be observers but active participants in shaping global solutions. The HIS Global Conclave represents our commitment to nurturing leaders who think globally and act locally," he emphasised.

The principal of the Karapakkam campus delivered the inaugural address and the event was graced by K Saravana Kumar, Consulate General of Malaysia.

The conclave featured intensive committee sessions where delegates tackled pressing global issues including climate change, human rights, and educational disparities.

A unique highlight was the Global Immersion Program in Malaysia, offering students invaluable cross-cultural exposure. Such international experiences prepare students to become truly global citizens who understand and respect diverse perspectives.

Throughout the conclave, delegates demonstrated exceptional leadership, public speaking, and negotiation skills while devising comprehensive resolutions. The closing ceremony celebrated outstanding delegates whose contributions exemplified the spirit of international cooperation and diplomatic excellence.