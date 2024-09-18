DT Campus: Hindustan College signs MoU with Quess Corp

CHENNAI: Hindustan College of Arts and Science has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Quess Corp Ltd, Chennai, aimed at enhancing employment opportunities for students through structured recruitment processes.

The MoU, exchanged between Dhansekar and Parameshwar of Quess Corp Ltd, and Dr Susan Verghese, Director, and Dr VJ Philip, Deputy Director-Academics, Hindustan College, outlines plans for yearly recruitment drives and ensures 300 assured recruitments for graduates of the institution.

Present at the signing ceremony were Dr Nirmala, the MoU Coordinator, and Dr Jeyas T, the Placement Officer, who highlighted the importance of this agreement in aligning student skills with industry needs.

Quess Corp Ltd, a leader in staffing solutions, will offer recruitment drives for various positions across industries, ensuring that graduates of the Hindustan College of Arts and Science are well-placed to start their careers.