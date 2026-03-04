DT Campus | Health workshop at SRM Medical College

CHENNAI: SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre inaugurated IDEA Health 2026, a three-day workshop, a dynamic academic platform focused on innovation, data, and evidence-based approaches in health research.
The event brought together researchers, faculty members, scholars, and students to explore emerging trends in public health, epidemiology, and interdisciplinary medical research.
The programme featured expert presentations, research discussions, and knowledge-sharing sessions designed to strengthen collaborative research ecosystems.
Speakers addressed contemporary health challenges, emphasising the importance of microdata analysis, translational research, and community-centred health interventions.
Dr Rajiv Janarthanan, Dean - Research (MHS), SRM IST, highlighted the institution’s growing emphasis on impactful research: “Research must move beyond publications and translate into measurable societal benefit. Platforms like IDEA Health create meaningful dialogue between disciplines and encourage young researchers to think critically, ethically, and globally.”