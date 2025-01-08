DT Campus: Ethiraj hosts international conferenceon research and innovation

CHENNAI: Ethiraj College for Women organised a two-day International Conference on Multidisciplinary Research and Innovation in Academia and Industry – Series III.

Organised by the departments of Economics, English (Aided and SS), History, TTM, B.Com (Bank Management, Business Economics, and Corporate Secretaryship - Aided and SS) in collaboration with the Naan Mudhalvan Skill Initiative and the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, the event commenced with the ‘Tamizh Thai Vazhthu’.

The core objective of the conference was to foster knowledge on innovative research practices and cultivate the intellectual growth of young minds, bridging academia and industry.

Dr Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Member of Parliament for South Chennai, Tamil Nadu in her address focused on strengthening the bond between academia and the Industry and also highlighted the transformative policies on skill development launched by government of Tamil Nadu through their flagship programme Naan Mudhalvan Dr M Sekar, Financial Trustee of Ethiraj College Trust highlighted AI's evolving role and appreciated the collaborative efforts in organizing the Multidisciplinary Conference.