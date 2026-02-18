DT Campus | Ethiraj College organises IISNHE 2026

CHENNAI: Ethiraj College for Women inaugurated the two-day international interdisciplinary conference on Integrating Innovation and Sustainability in Nutrition, Health and Environment (IISNHE-26).
Organised by the Departments of Life Sciences (Microbiology, Zoology, Plant Biology and Plant Biotechnology, Nutrition, Food Service Management and Dietetics, Biochemistry and Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics) aiming to promote interdisciplinary dialogue and collaboration in alignment with the sustainable development goals.
Chief guest Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu, member of Parliament delivered the address on women-centric healthcare needs and the approach that can help in coping with these issues.
Professor Dr Sultan Ahmed Ismail, member of State Planning Commission highlighted the critical role of each individual in developing health food habits and responsibility of research scholars to focus on agriculture related outcomes.
Dr Geetha Lakshmipathy, former head, Department of Neurology, Madras Medical College and government general hospital emphasised the students to be innovative during the learning process.
VM Muralidharan, chairman, during his presidential address emphasised the importance of a circular economy through sustainable food cycle. Dr S Uma Gowrie, principal and secretary organised this conference focusing on sustainability and environmental stewardship in advancing nutrition and public health.