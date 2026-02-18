DT Campus | Ethiraj College organises IISNHE 2026

Organised by the Departments of Life Sciences (Microbiology, Zoology, Plant Biology and Plant Biotechnology, Nutrition, Food Service Management and Dietetics, Biochemistry and Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics) aiming to promote interdisciplinary dialogue and collaboration in alignment with the sustainable development goals.

Chief guest Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu, member of Parliament delivered the address on women-centric healthcare needs and the approach that can help in coping with these issues.