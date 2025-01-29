DT Campus: Ethiraj College hosts Tirukkural conference

CHENNAI: Ethiraj College For Women, Chennai and ‘Ulaga Tirukkural Maiyam’ jointly hosted ‘Tirukkural Ulaga Nool -- Ulaga Sadhanai Maanadu’ -- world record conference in Chennai.

On the occasion, a research book on Tirukkural was released by VM Muralidharan, Chairman, Ethiraj College for Women, who chaired the conference. The first book was received by Dr Uma Gowrie, Principal and Secretary of the college. The principal also delivered a welcome address during the function.

A special address was made by Dr CR Manjula, Assistant Professor, Department of Tamil, Madras School of Social Work Chennai. During her speech, she highlighted Tiruvallur's contribution across the globe. Research scholars and professors of the Department of Tamil also delivered thoughts through research papers. Accordingly, a total of 24 research papers were submitted during the function by the scholars.