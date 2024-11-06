DT Campus: Avtar Trust, Asan Memorial College organise Udyog Utsav

CHENNAI: Avtar Human Capital Trust, the non-profit arm of Avtar Group — Diversity, Equity and Inclusion solutions firm and Asan Memorial College of Arts and Science, Pallikarnai hosted the 11th edition of Udyog Utsav 2024 in Chennai.

The event saw full participation, underscoring the growing commitment to empowering young girls and driving their career ambitions. The one-day conference hosted interactive sessions with industry leaders and educational institutions for girls studying between classes 9 and 12 in government and Corporation schools. In the last decade, Project Puthri has impacted over 20,000 girl children across 12 locations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and has expanded its presence in Bengaluru. Avtar Human Capital Trust was presented with the ‘Doing Good for Bharat’ Award at the India CSR & ESG Summit 2024, hosted by CSRBOX for its continuous work towards empowering girl children studying in government and corporation schools. The Chennai Udyog Utsav, an annual event, aims to integrate young girls robustly into India Inc. and bridge the gender gap sooner than predicted for India. Chief guest, Arun Miranda, Managing Director of Astrotech Steels presided over the function along with Dr TS Santhi, Principal, Asan Memorial College of Arts and Science and honoured schools that actively participated in the Udyog Utsav.