Begin typing your search...

    DT Campus: Applications open Free Coaching for DNT Students Scholarship; here is how you can apply

    An initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, to provide high-quality coaching to students belonging to De-notified Tribes (DNT), Nomadic Tribes (NT), and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (SNT).

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Oct 2024 7:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-10-30 01:30:05  )
    DT Campus: Applications open Free Coaching for DNT Students Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    X

    CHENNAI: An initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, to provide high-quality coaching to students belonging to De-notified Tribes (DNT), Nomadic Tribes (NT), and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (SNT).

    Eligibility: An initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, to provide high-quality coaching to students belonging to De-notified Tribes (DNT), Nomadic Tribes (NT), and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (SNT). NEET, CLAT, NDA, Non-Commissioned Military Ranks, CA-CPT, Banking, Insurance, PSU, SSC, RRB, State & Central Police, etc. Annual family income must be Rs 2,50,000 or less.

    Prizes & Rewards: Coaching fees of up to Rs 1,20,000 and additional benefits

    Last Date to Apply: November 18

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FCDNT1

    Educationscholarshipscholarship scheme
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick