DT Campus: Applications open Free Coaching for DNT Students Scholarship; here is how you can apply
An initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, to provide high-quality coaching to students belonging to De-notified Tribes (DNT), Nomadic Tribes (NT), and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (SNT).
CHENNAI: An initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, to provide high-quality coaching to students belonging to De-notified Tribes (DNT), Nomadic Tribes (NT), and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (SNT).
Eligibility: An initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, to provide high-quality coaching to students belonging to De-notified Tribes (DNT), Nomadic Tribes (NT), and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (SNT). NEET, CLAT, NDA, Non-Commissioned Military Ranks, CA-CPT, Banking, Insurance, PSU, SSC, RRB, State & Central Police, etc. Annual family income must be Rs 2,50,000 or less.
Prizes & Rewards: Coaching fees of up to Rs 1,20,000 and additional benefits
Last Date to Apply: November 18
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FCDNT1