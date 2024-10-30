DT Campus: Applications open Free Coaching for DNT Students Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: An initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, to provide high-quality coaching to students belonging to De-notified Tribes (DNT), Nomadic Tribes (NT), and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (SNT).

Eligibility: An initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, to provide high-quality coaching to students belonging to De-notified Tribes (DNT), Nomadic Tribes (NT), and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (SNT). NEET, CLAT, NDA, Non-Commissioned Military Ranks, CA-CPT, Banking, Insurance, PSU, SSC, RRB, State & Central Police, etc. Annual family income must be Rs 2,50,000 or less.

Prizes & Rewards: Coaching fees of up to Rs 1,20,000 and additional benefits

Last Date to Apply: November 18

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FCDNT1