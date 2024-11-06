DT Campus: Applications open for Western Digital Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: A CSR initiative by Western Digital aimed at supporting and empowering PWD and transgender students pursuing STEM courses across India.

Eligibility: PWD and transgender students pursuing graduation, postgraduation, and PhD programs in STEM-related fields are eligible to apply. Applicants must have secured at least 50 % marks in Class 12 or their previous semester or preceding class. Open to students across India. Children of employees of Western Digital and Buddy4Study are ineligible.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 75,000 scholarship

Last Date to Apply: November 27

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/WDSP1