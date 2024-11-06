Begin typing your search...

    Applicants must have secured at least 50 % marks in Class 12 or their previous semester or preceding class.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Nov 2024 8:32 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-06 03:06:27  )
    DT Campus: Applications open for Western Digital Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A CSR initiative by Western Digital aimed at supporting and empowering PWD and transgender students pursuing STEM courses across India.

    Eligibility: PWD and transgender students pursuing graduation, postgraduation, and PhD programs in STEM-related fields are eligible to apply. Applicants must have secured at least 50 % marks in Class 12 or their previous semester or preceding class. Open to students across India. Children of employees of Western Digital and Buddy4Study are ineligible.

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 75,000 scholarship

    Last Date to Apply: November 27

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/WDSP1

    Scholarship ProgrammeEducationscholarship
    DTNEXT Bureau

