Begin typing your search...
DT Campus: Applications open for U-Go Programme; here is how you can apply
U-Go Scholarshi p Prog 2024-25 is a CSR initiative by U-Go to financially support young women pursuing professional graduation courses.
CHENNAI:
Description:
U-Go Scholarship Prog 2024-25 is a CSR initiative by U-Go to financially support young women pursuing professional graduation courses.
Eligibility:
Open to young women pursuing the first year of professional graduation courses such as teaching, nursing, pharmacy, medicine, engineering, architecture, law, etc., in India. Applicants must have secured at least 70% marks in Classes 10 and 12. The annual family income from all sources must be less than Rs 5 lakh.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 60,000 per year for the length of the programme
Last Date to Apply: September 30, 2024
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/UGO3
Next Story