    DT Campus: Applications open for U-Go Programme; here is how you can apply

    

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Sep 2024 1:50 AM GMT
    DT Campus: Applications open for U-Go Programme; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI:

    Description:

    U-Go Scholarship Prog 2024-25 is a CSR initiative by U-Go to financially support young women pursuing professional graduation courses.

    Eligibility:

    Open to young women pursuing the first year of professional graduation courses such as teaching, nursing, pharmacy, medicine, engineering, architecture, law, etc., in India. Applicants must have secured at least 70% marks in Classes 10 and 12. The annual family income from all sources must be less than Rs 5 lakh.

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 60,000 per year for the length of the programme

    Last Date to Apply: September 30, 2024

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/UGO3

    U-Go ProgrammeScholarshipwomen
    DTNEXT Bureau

