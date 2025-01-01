Begin typing your search...
DT Campus: Applications open for Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship; here is how you can apply
CHENNAI: An initiative of Tata Capital Limited aimed at providing financial support to students belonging to economically weaker sections of society to help them fulfill their academic dreams.
Eligibility: Indian students who are currently studying in Classes 11, and 12 general graduation (B.Com., B.Sc., B.A., etc.), diploma and ITI courses at recognised institutions are eligible. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must be less than or equal to Rs2.5 lakh.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to an amount ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 or 80% of course fees (whichever is less)
Last Date to Apply: January 15
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TCPS27
