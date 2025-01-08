DT Campus: Applications open for Tagore National Fellowship for Cultural Research Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Tagore National Fellowship for Cultural Research (TNFCR) 2024-25 is an initiative of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India to promote Indian art and culture.

Eligibility: Applicants must be an Indian or a foreign national with 5 years of experience in guiding/conducting research or the same experience in art fields. They must have their original research papers published in reputed and a refereed journals/books.

Prizes & Rewards: Fellowship offers an honorarium of up to Rs 80,000 for two years and other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: February 15

Application mode: Offline: Via post at Nodal Institutions under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India

