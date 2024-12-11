DT Campus: Applications open for 'Swami Dayanand Merit India' Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: An initiative of Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (SDEF) to provide financial assistance to students pursuing engineering, medical, and architecture programs.

Eligibility: Open to first and second-year students enrolled in engineering, medical, or architecture programs at government or private institutions across India. First-year applicants must have at least 80% in their Class 12 exams, while second-year students should have a minimum CGPA of 8.0. Eligible applicants must have a JEE/NEET AIR below 30,000, an annual family income under Rs 15 lakh, and no more than a one-year gap after completing Class 12.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1 lakh per annum for students with an AIR below 5,000. Rs 75,000 per annum for students with an AIR between 5,000 and 15,000. Rs 50,000 per annum for students with an AIR between 15,000 and 30,000.

Last Date to Apply: December 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SDEFSL1