DT Campus: Applications open for SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

The SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme 2024, one of India's largest scholarship programmes, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation.

Eligibility: Open to school students from Class 6 to 12 and undergraduate & postgraduate students from the top 100 NIRF universities/colleges, undergraduate students from IITs, and students pursuing MBA/PGDM courses from IIMs. Their gross annual family income must be up to Rs 6 lakh (up to Rs 3 lakh for Class 6-12 students).

Prizes & Rewards: Classes 6 to 12: Rs 15,000 each; UG Students: Up to Rs 50,000; PG Students: Up to Rs 70,000; UG Students from

IITs: Up to Rs 2,00,000; MBA Students from IIMs: Up to Rs 7,50,000

Last Date to Apply: October 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SBIFS7