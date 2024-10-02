DT Campus: Applications open for SBIF Asha Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme 2024, one of India's largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation. This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.

Eligibility: Open to school students from Class 6 to 12 and undergraduate & postgraduate students from the top 100 NIRF universities/colleges, undergraduate students from IITs, and students pursuing MBA/PGDM courses from IIMs.

Prizes & Rewards: Classes 6 to 12: Rs 15,000 each; UG Students: Up to Rs 50,000; PG Students: Up to Rs 70,000; UG Students from IITs: Up to Rs 2,00,000; MBA Students from IIMs: Up to Rs 7,50,000

Last Date to Apply: October 20

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SBIFS7