    DT Campus: Applications open for SBIF Asha Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

    This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Oct 2024 3:32 AM GMT
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme 2024, one of India's largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation. This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.

    Eligibility: Open to school students from Class 6 to 12 and undergraduate & postgraduate students from the top 100 NIRF universities/colleges, undergraduate students from IITs, and students pursuing MBA/PGDM courses from IIMs.

    Prizes & Rewards: Classes 6 to 12: Rs 15,000 each; UG Students: Up to Rs 50,000; PG Students: Up to Rs 70,000; UG Students from IITs: Up to Rs 2,00,000; MBA Students from IIMs: Up to Rs 7,50,000

    Last Date to Apply: October 20

    Application mode: Online applications only

    DTNEXT Bureau

