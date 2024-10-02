DT Campus: Applications open for Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships aim to enable and propel India’s future leaders who can think big, think green, and think digital for the benefit of society.

Eligibility: Students enrolled in the first-year full-time regular postgraduation programmes pursue select future-ready courses from Engineering, Technology, Energy and Life Science. Must have secured 550 to 1,000 in the GATE examination or scored 7.5 or above in their undergraduate CGPA (or % normalised to CGPA) (If students have not attempted GATE).

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 6,00,000 throughout the degree

Last Date to Apply: October 6

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RFS10