DT Campus: Applications open for Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarship; here is how you can apply
The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships aim to enable and propel India’s future leaders who can think big, think green, and think digital for the benefit of society.
Eligibility: Students enrolled in the first-year full-time regular postgraduation programmes pursue select future-ready courses from Engineering, Technology, Energy and Life Science. Must have secured 550 to 1,000 in the GATE examination or scored 7.5 or above in their undergraduate CGPA (or % normalised to CGPA) (If students have not attempted GATE).
Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 6,00,000 throughout the degree
Last Date to Apply: October 6
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RFS10
