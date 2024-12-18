Begin typing your search...
DT Campus: Applications open for 'Promys India' Scholarship; here is how you can apply
CHENNAI: Promys India (Program in Mathematics for Young Scientists) 2025 is an Indian residential mathematics summer programme for students in classes 9 to 12, in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.)
Eligibility: Applicants must be at least 15 years old on May 11, 2025. They must be enrolled in classes 9 to 12 or pre-university courses.
Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a full scholarship covering tuition fees and other benefits.
Last Date to Apply: January 15
Application mode: Online applications only
