DT Campus: Applications open for 'Promys India' Scholarship; here is how you can apply

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Dec 2024 4:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-17 22:31:19  )
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Promys India (Program in Mathematics for Young Scientists) 2025 is an Indian residential mathematics summer programme for students in classes 9 to 12, in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.)

    Eligibility: Applicants must be at least 15 years old on May 11, 2025. They must be enrolled in classes 9 to 12 or pre-university courses.

    Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a full scholarship covering tuition fees and other benefits.

    Last Date to Apply: January 15

    Application mode: Online applications only

    DTNEXT Bureau

