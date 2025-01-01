DT Campus: Applications open for Omron Healthcare Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: OMRON Healthcare India invites applications from girl students studying in Classes 9 to 12 at any school across India.

Eligibility: Girl students in Classes 9 to 12 at any school across India are eligible to apply. Students must have received at least 75% marks in their previous academic year. The annual family income of applicants should be less than Rs 8,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: One-time scholarship of Rs 20,000

Last Date to Apply: January 10

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/OMHS2