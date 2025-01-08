Begin typing your search...

    DT Campus: Applications open for Ministry of Panchayati Raj Internship Scheme; here is how you can apply

    Applicants who have completed any of the specified courses from India or abroad within the last two years are also eligible to apply

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Jan 2025 7:47 AM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) Internship Scheme 2024 is an opportunity offered by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to undergraduate, graduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral degree holders or research scholars.

    Eligibility: Open for students pursuing graduation, postgraduation, research courses, doctoral (Ph.D.), or post-doctoral degree from any recognised university/institution within India or abroad. Applicants who have completed any of the specified courses from India or abroad within the last two years are also eligible to apply.

    Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of Rs 7,000, certificate of completion and other benefits

    Last Date to Apply: March 31

    Application mode: Online Applications Only

    DTNEXT Bureau

