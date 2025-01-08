DT Campus: Applications open for Ministry of Panchayati Raj Internship Scheme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) Internship Scheme 2024 is an opportunity offered by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to undergraduate, graduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral degree holders or research scholars.

Eligibility: Open for students pursuing graduation, postgraduation, research courses, doctoral (Ph.D.), or post-doctoral degree from any recognised university/institution within India or abroad. Applicants who have completed any of the specified courses from India or abroad within the last two years are also eligible to apply.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of Rs 7,000, certificate of completion and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: March 31

Application mode: Online Applications Only

