DT Campus: Applications open for L'Oréal India for Young Women in Science

CHENNAI: L'Oréal India invites applications for the ‘For Young Women in Science Scholarship 2024-25’ from young women who have passed Class 12 and wish to pursue higher education in the field of science.

Eligibility: Open to female students only. Applicants must be pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, or PhD studies in scientific fields such as Technology, Science, Pharma, Life Sciences, Biotechnology, etc.

For Undergraduate Category: Applicants must have passed Class 12 in the Science stream (PCM/PCB/PCMB) with a minimum of 85% marks.

For Postgraduate and PhD Categories: Applicants must pursue post-graduation or PhD in relevant fields. The applicant's annual family income should be less than Rs 6,00,000. Students from PAN India are eligible to apply.

Prizes & Rewards: For UG students, Rs 62,500 and for PG and PhD students, Rs 1,00,000.

Last Date to Apply: January 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/LIF10