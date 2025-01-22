Begin typing your search...

    DT Campus: Applications open for L'Oréal India for Young Women in Science

    Applicants must have passed Class 12 in the Science stream (PCM/PCB/PCMB) with a minimum of 85% marks

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Jan 2025 9:16 AM IST
    DT Campus: Applications open for LOréal India for Young Women in Science
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: L'Oréal India invites applications for the ‘For Young Women in Science Scholarship 2024-25’ from young women who have passed Class 12 and wish to pursue higher education in the field of science.

    Eligibility: Open to female students only. Applicants must be pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, or PhD studies in scientific fields such as Technology, Science, Pharma, Life Sciences, Biotechnology, etc.

    For Undergraduate Category: Applicants must have passed Class 12 in the Science stream (PCM/PCB/PCMB) with a minimum of 85% marks.

    For Postgraduate and PhD Categories: Applicants must pursue post-graduation or PhD in relevant fields. The applicant's annual family income should be less than Rs 6,00,000. Students from PAN India are eligible to apply.

    Prizes & Rewards: For UG students, Rs 62,500 and for PG and PhD students, Rs 1,00,000.

    Last Date to Apply: January 31

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/LIF10

    ScholarshipsL'Oréal IndiaHigher Education Aid
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick