Begin typing your search...

    DT Campus: Applications open for Kotak Kanya Scholarship; here is how you can apply

    Applicants must have scored 75% or more marks or equivalent CGPA in Class 12 board examinations.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Sep 2024 6:17 AM GMT
    DT Campus: Applications open for Kotak Kanya Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    X

    Representative Image

    Description: Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2024-25 from meritorious girl students from low-income families to empower them to pursue higher studies in professional education after Class 12.

    Eligibility: Open for meritorious female students across India. Applicants must have scored 75% or more marks or equivalent CGPA in Class 12 board examinations.

    Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1.5 lakh per year. (The renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation)

    Last Date to Apply: September 30,2024

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KKGS3

    Kotak Kanya ScholarshipCSR Project
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick