DT Campus: Applications open for Kotak Kanya Scholarship; here is how you can apply
Description: Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2024-25 from meritorious girl students from low-income families to empower them to pursue higher studies in professional education after Class 12.
Eligibility: Open for meritorious female students across India. Applicants must have scored 75% or more marks or equivalent CGPA in Class 12 board examinations.
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1.5 lakh per year. (The renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation)
Last Date to Apply: September 30,2024
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KKGS3