DT Campus: Applications open for JN Tata Endowment Loan for Fall 2025 to Spring 2026; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The JN Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications from Indian students who wish to pursue higher studies overseas. At the sole discretion of the Trustees of the concerned Trusts, students selected for the loan scholarship may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’ linked to their academic performance in their overseas studies.

Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens who have completed at least one undergraduate degree or students who are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised university/college/institution in India. Candidates must be interested in pursuing Postgraduate/Doctoral/Postdoctoral studies abroad. The course for which candidates are admitted must be recognized as a Graduate Program (post-graduate in Indian terminology). Candidates must not be older than 45 years as on June 30, 2025.

Prizes & Rewards: Loan scholarship of up to Rs 10 lakh

Last Date to Apply: March 7

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/JNT9