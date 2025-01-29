Begin typing your search...

    DT Campus: Applications open for JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Programme

    Students must have received at least 55% marks in their previous academic year.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Jan 2025 6:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-29 00:31:06  )
    DT Campus: Applications open for JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Programme
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: JK Tyre & Industries Private Limited invites applications from the daughters of heavy vehicle drivers pursuing technical or nontechnical undergraduate or diploma courses and residing in select locations.

    Eligibility: Female students who are daughters of heavy vehicle drivers, pursuing technical or non-technical undergraduate or diploma courses are eligible to apply. Students must have received at least 55% marks in their previous academic year. The annual family income of applicants must be less than or equal to Rs 5,00,000.

    Applicants must be residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, or Tamil Nadu.

    Prizes & Rewards: One-time scholarship: Technical Undergraduate Courses: Rs 25,000; Non-Technical Undergraduate Courses: Rs 15,000; Diploma courses: Rs 15,000

    Last Date to Apply: February 15

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/JNT9

    Scholarship Programme
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick