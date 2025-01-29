DT Campus: Applications open for JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Programme

CHENNAI: JK Tyre & Industries Private Limited invites applications from the daughters of heavy vehicle drivers pursuing technical or nontechnical undergraduate or diploma courses and residing in select locations.

Eligibility: Female students who are daughters of heavy vehicle drivers, pursuing technical or non-technical undergraduate or diploma courses are eligible to apply. Students must have received at least 55% marks in their previous academic year. The annual family income of applicants must be less than or equal to Rs 5,00,000.

Applicants must be residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, or Tamil Nadu.

Prizes & Rewards: One-time scholarship: Technical Undergraduate Courses: Rs 25,000; Non-Technical Undergraduate Courses: Rs 15,000; Diploma courses: Rs 15,000

Last Date to Apply: February 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/JNT9