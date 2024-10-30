Begin typing your search...
DT Campus: Applications open for GSK Scholars Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply
CHENNAI: GSK Scholars Programme 2024-25 aims to support deserving students from economically underserved backgrounds who are pursuing first-year MBBS studies from government colleges in India.
Eligibility: First-year MBBS students with at least 65% marks in Class 12 can apply. The annual family income of the applicants must be below INR 6,00,000 from all sources.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 1,00,000 per year
Last Date to Apply: November 18
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/GSKP4
