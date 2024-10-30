Begin typing your search...

    DT Campus: Applications open for GSK Scholars Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

    GSK Scholars Programme 2024-25 aims to support deserving students from economically underserved backgrounds who are pursuing first-year MBBS studies from government colleges in India.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Oct 2024 6:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-10-30 01:00:28  )
    DT Campus: Applications open for GSK Scholars Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    X

    CHENNAI: GSK Scholars Programme 2024-25 aims to support deserving students from economically underserved backgrounds who are pursuing first-year MBBS studies from government colleges in India.

    Eligibility: First-year MBBS students with at least 65% marks in Class 12 can apply. The annual family income of the applicants must be below INR 6,00,000 from all sources.

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 1,00,000 per year

    Last Date to Apply: November 18

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/GSKP4

    EducationscholarshipScholarship Programme
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick