    Women and transgender students pursuing graduation any year in STEM-related fields are eligible.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Nov 2024 7:52 AM IST
    DT Campus: Applications open for DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A CSR initiative by DXC Technology that aims to support the educational/sports expenses of students who belong to marginalised groups.

    Eligibility: Women and transgender students pursuing graduation any year in STEM-related fields are eligible. Female athletes aged between 13 to 25 years and who have represented the state/country at the state/national/international level in the last 2/3 years can also apply. Applicants’ annual family income must be less than or equal to Rs 4,00,000 (Rs 5,00,000 for sportspersons).

    Prizes & Rewards:

    • For Graduation in STEM: Rs 50,000
    • For Sportspersons: Rs 1,25,000

    Last Date to Apply: November 30

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/DXCS4

    DTNEXT Bureau

