DT Campus: Applications open for DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: A CSR initiative by DXC Technology that aims to support the educational/sports expenses of students who belong to marginalized groups.

Eligibility: Women and transgender students pursuing graduation any year in STEM-related fields are eligible. Female athletes aged between 13 and 25 years and who have represented the state/country at the state/national/international level in the last 2/3 years can also apply. Applicants’ annual family income must be less than or equal to Rs 4,00,000 (Rs 5,00,000 for sportspersons).

Prizes & Rewards: For Graduation in STEM – Rs 50,000; For Sportspersons – Rs 1,25,000

Last Date to Apply: October 6

Application mode: Online applications only