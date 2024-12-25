DT Campus: Applications open for Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Young Research Fellowship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Young Research Fellowship 2024 is an opportunity provided by the Technology, Education, Research and Rehabilitation for the Environment (TERRE) Policy Centre to students pursuing or having completed an undergraduate, postgraduate, or PhD degree in any field related to environmental research.

Eligibility: Applicants must be Indian citizens pursuing or having completed an undergraduate or postgraduate degree (M.Sc, ME, MA) or Ph.D degree in any field related to environmental research. They must be between 18 and 25 years old as of December 31, 2024, and demonstrate outstanding research contributions made in India towards environmental protection or improvement.

Prizes & Rewards: A fellowship of up to Rs25,000 and a certificate

Last Date to Apply: February 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/APJF1