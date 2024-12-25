Begin typing your search...
DT Campus: Applications open for Deakin India Scholarship; here is how you can apply
CHENNAI: The Deakin India 20% Postgraduate Bursary 2024 is an opportunity provided by Deakin University, Australia to Indian graduates. This bursary aims to financially assist deserving students with their university fees and all study costs.
Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens with a valid Indian passport and residing in India at the time of application. They must also apply through a Deakin Authorised Agent based in India and have an overall score of 55% – 74.99% in their undergraduate degree.
Prizes & Rewards: A 20% reduction in tuition fees
Last Date to Apply: January 31
Application mode: Online applications only
