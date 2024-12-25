DT Campus: Applications open for Deakin India Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Deakin India 20% Postgraduate Bursary 2024 is an opportunity provided by Deakin University, Australia to Indian graduates. This bursary aims to financially assist deserving students with their university fees and all study costs.

Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens with a valid Indian passport and residing in India at the time of application. They must also apply through a Deakin Authorised Agent based in India and have an overall score of 55% – 74.99% in their undergraduate degree.

Prizes & Rewards: A 20% reduction in tuition fees

Last Date to Apply: January 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/DIPB4