DT Campus: Applications open for Colgate Keep India Smiling Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: An initiative of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited to provide financial assistance and support to individuals who are deserving and meritorious but may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

Eligibility: Indian students who are currently enrolled in Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) (any year) or Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in a recognised government or private institute. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must not exceed Rs 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 75,000 Last Date to Apply: October 31

Application mode: Online applications only

