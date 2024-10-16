Begin typing your search...

    Indian students who are currently enrolled in Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) (any year) or Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in a recognised government or private institute.

    16 Oct 2024
    DT Campus: Applications open for Colgate Keep India Smiling Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: An initiative of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited to provide financial assistance and support to individuals who are deserving and meritorious but may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

    Eligibility: Indian students who are currently enrolled in Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) (any year) or Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in a recognised government or private institute. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must not exceed Rs 8 lakh.

    Prizes & Rewards: Rs 75,000 Last Date to Apply: October 31

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/CKISSP3

