DT Campus: Applications open for Charpak Bachelor's Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Charpak Bachelor's Scholarship 2025 is an opportunity offered by the French Government to Indian students who wish to pursue a full-time undergraduate degree in one of the institutions in France.

Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals or OCI card holders who are 23 years old or younger at the time of application. Applicants must have completed secondary school in India and have applied for a bachelor's degree program starting on 1st September 2025. Students must have never previously studied at an educational institution in France.

Prizes & Rewards: The scholarship offers a monthly living allowance of Euros 860 and other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: February 28

Application mode: Online applications only

