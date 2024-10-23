DT Campus: Applications open for BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: An initiative by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) to provide financial assistance to meritorious students coming from underprivileged sections of the society to help them pursue their higher education. This scholarship intends to support students at a juncture in their lives where they are deciding whether to continue pursuing higher education or enter the workforce.

Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals residing in Delhi only; Applicants must be studying in the final-year of the undergraduate programme (any stream) in any government institute in Delhi; Annual family income of the applicants must not be more than Rs 6,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 30,000

Last Date to Apply: November 14

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/BYPL5