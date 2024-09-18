DT Campus: Applications open for Aspire Scholarship Program; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Aspire Programme

Description: Aspire Scholarship Program 2024-25 is a CSR initiative of SWAYAM Charitable Trust, a not-for-profit organisation set up Dr Ajai Chowdhry and his family. The scholarship aims to provide financial support to underprivileged students pursuing B.Tech courses at 11 engineering institutions.

Eligibility: Students joining the first year of B.Tech. courses at any of the specified 11 institutions can apply; the annual family income of the applicants should not exceed Rs 6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship is based on the actual fee structure to cover academic expenses, such as tuition fees, hostel fees, food, and related expenses.

Last Date to Apply: September 20,2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ASPI2