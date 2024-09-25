Begin typing your search...

    DT Campus: Applications open for Alstom India Scholarship; here is how you can apply

    Students studying in any year of professional graduation in STEM courses can apply.

    ByDTNEXT Bureau|25 Sep 2024 3:30 AM GMT
    DT Campus: Applications open for Alstom India Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Alstom India

    Alstom India is offering this scholarship to support students across India to help them pursue their higher education and prevent them from dropping out of college.

    Eligibility: Students studying in any year of professional graduation in STEM courses can apply. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than or equal to Rs 6,00,000 from all sources.

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 75,000 (one-time)

    Last Date to Apply: September 30

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/AISDG7

    Alstom IndiaApplicationsScholarship
    DTNEXT Bureau

