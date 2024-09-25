Begin typing your search...
DT Campus: Applications open for Alstom India Scholarship; here is how you can apply
Students studying in any year of professional graduation in STEM courses can apply.
CHENNAI: Alstom India
Alstom India is offering this scholarship to support students across India to help them pursue their higher education and prevent them from dropping out of college.
Eligibility: Students studying in any year of professional graduation in STEM courses can apply. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than or equal to Rs 6,00,000 from all sources.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 75,000 (one-time)
Last Date to Apply: September 30
Application mode: Online applications only
