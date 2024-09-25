DT Campus: Applications open for Alstom India Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Alstom India

Alstom India is offering this scholarship to support students across India to help them pursue their higher education and prevent them from dropping out of college.

Eligibility: Students studying in any year of professional graduation in STEM courses can apply. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than or equal to Rs 6,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 75,000 (one-time)

Last Date to Apply: September 30

Application mode: Online applications only

