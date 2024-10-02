Begin typing your search...

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Oct 2024 3:37 AM GMT
    DT Campus: Applications open for Aditya Birla Capital Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship Programme 2024-25 aims to provide financial assistance and mentorship support to school and college students to ensure the continuity of their education.

    Eligibility: Open for students studying in Classes 9 to 12, any general undergraduate courses, any 3-year professional undergraduate courses, or any 4-year professional undergraduate courses from recognised colleges/universities in India.

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 60,000 (one-time)

    Last Date to Apply: October 15

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ABCC9

    DTNEXT Bureau

