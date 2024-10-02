Begin typing your search...

    DT Campus: Applications open for Adani Gyan Jyoti Scholarship; here is how you can apply

    Only first-year students pursuing BA Economics, BSc Economics, BEc, B.E./B.Tech, Integrated 5-Year Dual-Degree M.Tech., MBBS, and LLB courses are eligible.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Oct 2024 3:22 AM GMT
    DT Campus: Applications open for Adani Gyan Jyoti Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Adani Group is offering this scholarship to first-year students who are domiciles in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh and are pursuing courses related to JEE, NEET, CLAT, CA Foundation, and Economics, supporting their educational journey.

    Eligibility: Open for candidates domiciled in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh only. Only first-year students pursuing BA Economics, BSc Economics, BEc, B.E./B.Tech, Integrated 5-Year Dual-Degree M.Tech., MBBS, and LLB courses are eligible.

    Prizes & Rewards: Rs 3,50,000 (tuition fee) annually.

    Last Date to Apply: October 7

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/AGSP5

