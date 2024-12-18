DT Campus: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Volvo sign MoU

CHENNAI: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham announced the partnership with Volvo Group India Pvt Ltd to help students gain essential skills for the fast-moving and ever-evolving automotive industry and prepare them for professional success in the field.

The partnership formalises MoU to provide students with key insights and on-the-job experience, ensuring that they leave well-prepared with valuable industry exposure.

Volvo will also play an active role by bringing in the faculty, sending experts and providing students with practical real-life projects to enthuse and challenge them further.