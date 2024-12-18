Begin typing your search...

    DT Campus: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Volvo sign MoU

    The partnership formalises MoU to provide students with key insights and on-the-job experience, ensuring that they leave well-prepared with valuable industry exposure

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Dec 2024 5:40 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-18 00:10:31  )
    Amrita University

    CHENNAI: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham announced the partnership with Volvo Group India Pvt Ltd to help students gain essential skills for the fast-moving and ever-evolving automotive industry and prepare them for professional success in the field.

    Volvo will also play an active role by bringing in the faculty, sending experts and providing students with practical real-life projects to enthuse and challenge them further.

    Amrita Vishwa VidyapeethamVolvo
    DTNEXT Bureau

